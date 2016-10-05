MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Bittium Oyj :
* Cooperation with significant customer of bittium corporation will reduce
* Says if planned actions of customer will materialize in full they might have a negative effect to Bittium's net sales and operating result in 2017.
* Reduction of cooperation will not have effect on Bittium's outlook for 2016
* Will evaluate effects of reduction of cooperation on financial targets given on July 1, 2015 in connection with company's strategic guidelines Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.