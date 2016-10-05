Oct 5 Nel ASA :

* Says its joint venture no-X Hydrogen AS has been awarded grant of 19.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.47 million) from Norwegian public enterprise Enova SF

* Grant is for expansion of Norwegian hydrogen network with one hydrogen production facility and two hydrogen fueling stations in Bergen ($1 = 8.0136 Norwegian crowns)