BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 5 Nel ASA :
* Says its joint venture no-X Hydrogen AS has been awarded grant of 19.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.47 million) from Norwegian public enterprise Enova SF
* Grant is for expansion of Norwegian hydrogen network with one hydrogen production facility and two hydrogen fueling stations in Bergen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0136 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.