EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 6 Mekonomen
* Magnus Johansson steps down as CEO of Mekonomen group
* Pehr Oscarson, Managing Director of MECA Scandinavia, will assume the role as Acting President and CEO until a new CEO is in place
* Board has decided that the time is right for a new leadership, where a new CEO can operate the next phase of Mekonomen Group's development
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.