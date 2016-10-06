Oct 6 Misys Group Limited:
* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public
offering
* Is targeting initial leverage immediately following IPO of
c.3.5x LTM unaudited EBITDA, assuming group raises primary
proceeds of approximately 500 mln stg through IPO
* Is expected that primary proceeds of offer, in conjunction
with new debt facilities, will primarily be used to repay all
amounts outstanding under group's existing external debt
* Offer will be made by way of a private placement to
institutional investors in UK and internationally, in U.S. to
QIBS
* It is expected that admission will occur in early November
2016
* Immediately following admission, company expects to have a
free float of at least 25 pct of its issued share capital
* In addition, offer may include a partial sale of shares
held by Tahoe Holdco Cayman Ltd
* Develops and licences proprietary software to banks and
investment management firms
* Has arranged with a syndicate of banks to put in place new
bank facilities at IPO comprising term loans and revolving
credit facilities
* Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Cazenove
are acting as joint sponsors, joint global co-ordinators and
joint bookrunners
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)