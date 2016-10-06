Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Skanska says signed a Sale and Purchase
Agreement (SPA) for investment in M25 motorway in London, UK,
for about SEK 2.9 billion to Edge Orbital Holdings Limited, a
consortium of institutional investors
* transaction is expected to be recorded by Skanska
Infrastructure Development in first quarter 2017
* Completion of sale is subject to, among other, consent of
Highways England Company Limited
* final purchase price may be adjusted as a result of
certain conditions
* It is anticipated that completion of the divestment will
take place early 2017
* The project is carried out as a Public Private Partnership
(PPP).
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)