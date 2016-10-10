Oct 10 William Hill Plc
* William hill plc - response to press speculation
* Note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in
discussions regarding a potential all share merger of equals
* Over recent months, board of William Hill has been
evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of
increasing diversification by growing its digital and
international businesses
* Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic
alternatives since february 2016
* William Hill pl- potential merger would be consistent with
strategic objectives of both william hill and amaya and would
create a clear international leader across online sports
betting, poker and casino
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that
an agreement will be reached.
* Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover
under listing rules of financial conduct authority and is not
subject to city code on takeovers and mergers
