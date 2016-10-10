Oct 10 Medivir

* Medivir focuses exclusively on oncology and reorganizes to significantly reduce the cost structure

* Says reorganization will result in a total cost reduction of approximately 110 MSEK per year compared to current levels in affected functions

* Says as a consequence of these changes, a total of around 30 colleagues will unfortunately have to leave company and affected vacancies will not be filled

* Exclusive focus on oncology, along with a reduced number of projects in the early stage research portfolio, will lead to a reduction of around 25 positions and cost savings of approximately 60 MSEK vs current spending in the early stages of development

* Medivir says efficiency improvements in administrative and commercial support functions will generate additional cost savings of approximately 50 MSEK per year

* Says a redundancy cost of approximately 20 MSEK related to these organizational changes will be charged in Q4