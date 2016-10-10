Oct 10 Medivir
* Medivir focuses exclusively on oncology and reorganizes to
significantly reduce the cost structure
* Says reorganization will result in a total cost reduction
of approximately 110 MSEK per year compared to current levels in
affected functions
* Says as a consequence of these changes, a total of around
30 colleagues will unfortunately have to leave company and
affected vacancies will not be filled
* Exclusive focus on oncology, along with a reduced number
of projects in the early stage research portfolio, will lead to
a reduction of around 25 positions and cost savings of
approximately 60 MSEK vs current spending in the early
stages of development
* Medivir says efficiency improvements in administrative and
commercial support functions will generate additional cost
savings of approximately 50 MSEK per year
* Says a redundancy cost of approximately 20 MSEK related to
these organizational changes will be charged in Q4
