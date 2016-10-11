Oct 11 Officefirst Immobilien AG & Co KG :

* Said on Monday planned IPO postponed due to negative market developments, in particular in the real estate sector since the commencement of the marketing period at the beginning of the week prior to the announcement

* OFFICEFIRST Immobilien AG and IVG Immobilien AG will continue to evaluate the market environment regarding a potential IPO in the future