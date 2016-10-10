Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
Oct 11 Ooh!Media Ltd :
* Ooh! to acquire executive channel network & capital raise
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of share capital of Executive Channel International Pty Ltd (ECN) for $68.5 million
* Acquisition is expected to be approximately 3% eps accretive in CY2017
* Acquisition and associated transaction costs and integration costs will be funded by a combination of debt and equity
* ECN is forecast to contribute over $8 million of EBITDA to ooh! in CY2017
* Forecast post transaction net debt / CY2016 pro forma EBITDA ratio of about 1.7x3
* Ooh! reconfirms cy2016 guidance provided on 23 august 2016
* Guidance excludes impact of acquisition that is expected to complete by end of october 2016
* To extent that actual results are materially different to underlying assumptions, quantum of synergies will vary
* Ooh! is undertaking a fully underwritten placement to raise $60 million to partially fund acquisition of ecn. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.