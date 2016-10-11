Oct 11 Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Mycronic receives multiple order for the MY600 jet printer

* Says the order is the third in a short time for the same type of equipment from the same customer

* Says total value of three orders is in span of SEK 20-25 million

* Delivery will take place during the fourth quarter 2016.