Oct 11 Nanoco Group Plc

* Fy pretax loss -12.6 million stg versus -10.88 million stg loss year ago

* Fy revenue 474,000 stg versus 2.029 million stg year ago

* Says cash and cash on deposit at 31 july 2016 was £14.51 million (2015: £24.31 million)

* Says new licensing agreements have put group in a strong position for rapid revenue growth

* Says adjusted operating loss* for year ending 31 july 2016 was £12,511,000 (2015: £9,452,000)

* Adjusted basic loss per share was 4.36 pence (2015: 3.36 pence) as shown in note 10. Basic loss per share was 4.47 pence (2015: loss of 4.05 pence)