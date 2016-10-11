Oct 11 BB Biotech AG :
* BB Biotech AG with profit in the third quarter 2016
* Based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results, BB
Biotech closed Q3 of 2016 with a profit of 392.1 million Swiss
francs ($401.41 million)(575.4 million francs loss in
corresponding period of previous year)
* For nine months period ended September 30, 2016 BB Biotech
reports a loss of 777.8 million Swiss francs (141.4 million
francs profit in corresponding period of previous year)
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
