Oct 11 BB Biotech AG :

* BB Biotech AG with profit in the third quarter 2016

* Based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results, BB Biotech closed Q3 of 2016 with a profit of 392.1 million Swiss francs ($401.41 million)(575.4 million francs loss in corresponding period of previous year)

* For nine months period ended September 30, 2016 BB Biotech reports a loss of 777.8 million Swiss francs (141.4 million francs profit in corresponding period of previous year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)