BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 12 Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :
* Said on Tuesday application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings under own administration in order to restructure the company under its own management and control
* Reason is the liquidity gap caused by the significantly reduced revenue expectations. The required financing to close this gap could not be secured on time.
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information