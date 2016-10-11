Oct 12 Chalice Gold Mines Ltd :

* Chalice enters option to acquire gold project in Quebec

* Deal to acquire Globex's interest in Nordeau Gold Project located in Abitibi region of Quebec Canada

* Entered into a binding option and farm-in term sheet with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc

* May acquire interest in Nordeau Gold Project for C$590,000 and incurring exploration expenditures of C$2.5 mln over 4 years