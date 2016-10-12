BRIEF-Lateral Corporation continues to progress with Golden Tower NZ transaction
* Has been reviewing potential opportunities for Lateral Business
Oct 12 Ericsson
* Ericsson announces preliminary Q3 earnings
* Says sales declined by -14 pct year-on-year to SEK 51.1 (59.2) billion, driven by slower development in segment networks where sales declined by -19 pct
* Says business result for Q3 2016 will be significantly lower than company expectations
* Says gross margin declined to 28 pct (34) following lower volumes in segment networks, lower mobile broadband capacity sales, and higher share of services sales
* Says operating income declined to SEK 0.3 (5.1) billion, including restructuring charges of SEK 1.3 billion
* Says negative industry trends from first half 2016, with weaker demand for mobile broadband, especially in markets with weak macro-economic environment, have further accelerated
* Says current trends are expected to continue short term
* Says continued progress in our cost reduction programs did not offset lower sales and gross margin.
* Says we will continue to drive ongoing cost program and implement further reductions in cost of sales to meet lower sales volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Has been reviewing potential opportunities for Lateral Business
SINGAPORE, May 15 Hackers either working for the Vietnamese government or on their behalf have broken into the computers of multinationals operating in the country as part of an increasingly sophisticated cyberespionage campaign, cybersecurity company FireEye said.