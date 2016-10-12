Oct 12 Premier Foods Plc :
* Q2 trading update
* Q2 sales fell 5.4 percent to 172.5 million stg
* In Q2 of year, total group sales were £172.5m, a 5.4 pct
decline on prior year
* Group's profit expectations for full year remain unchanged
due to careful management of costs
* Grocery sales were 9.5 pct lower than prior year in
quarter
* Sweet treats demonstrated accelerating momentum, reporting
a sixth consecutive quarter of growth at 6.4 pct
* Sales growth in second half of FY16/17 is expected to be
weighted to Q4 and in range of 2-4 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)