Oct 12 Synairgen Plc :
* AZD9412 clinical trial update
* Received Inexas clinical trial update from AstraZeneca
relating to AZD9412
* AstraZeneca has decided to stop phase IIa trial for
AZD9412 based on an interim analysis
* interim analysis showed an overall very low number of
reported severe exacerbations that could make primary endpoint
conclusions difficult
* AstraZeneca will evaluate key data collected from Inexas
trial with a focus on secondary endpoints
