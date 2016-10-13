BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Booker Group Plc :
* Interim results
* H1 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 81 mln stg
* H1 sales rose 13 percent to 2.5 bln stg
* Interim dividend 0.63 pence per share
* H1 total sales 2.5 bln stg, up 13 pct
* H1 profit after tax 67.8 mln stg , up 12 pct
* Net cash of 105.7 mln stg
* As previously indicated, we intend to make a special return to shareholders in July 2017
* H1 booker internet sales up 10 pct to 506 mln stg (excluding Budgens and Londis)
* Group's trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year
* Integration of Londis and Budgens is going well
* India is performing as expected
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year
* Booker group remains on course to meet its expectations for year ending March 24 2017
* Booker like-for-like non tobacco sales up 0.1 pct and tobacco sales down 5.6 pct due to "display ban" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.