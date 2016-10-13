BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 WH Smith Plc :
* FY pretax profit rose 8 percent to 131 million stg
* Final dividend up 12 percent to 30.5 penceper share
* Total dividend up 11 percent to 43.9 pence per share
* Says travel business continues to perform well with strong sales across all channels and profit up 9 pct
* In high street business, our profit focused strategy continues to deliver sustainable growth with profit up 5 pct
* Stationery sales have been strong in year
* FY total group sales were up 3 pct at £1,212m (2015: £1,178m) with group lfl sales up 1 pct.
* FY group profit from trading operations 1 increased 7 pct on prior year to £149m (2015: £139m)
* While economic environment is uncertain, we are well positioned for current year and beyond - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.