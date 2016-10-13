BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Helma Eigenheimbau AG :
* New order intake for first nine months of FY 2016 reported
* Achieved net new order intake of 190.5 million euros ($213.38 million) during first nine months of current financial year
* Assumes that Q4 of 2016 will constitute strongest quarter of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago