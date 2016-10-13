Oct 14 Arowana International Ltd :

* Arowana International Ltd - proposed acquisition of evolution academy-AWN.AX

* AWN and Everthought Academy Holdings Pty Limited, signed a share sale agreement

* AWN has agreed to purchase all of issued share capital of evolution academy for a maximum purchase price of $8 million

* Signed a share sale agreement with Evolution Road Maintenance Group Limited and Evolution Traffic Control Pty Limited

* Proceeds of sale from transaction will be utilised by ERMG to pay down existing debt facilities

* Deal to acquire all of issued share capital in ERMG's wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Academy Pty Ltd