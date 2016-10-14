German stocks - Factors to watch on May 16
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 16 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Oct 14 Buddy Platform Ltd
* acquisition update & adjournment of general meeting
* Zentri notified company that it had made a decision to terminate proposed zentri acquisition
* Zentri acquisition will not be completed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 16 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 211.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 178.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)