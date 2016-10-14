Oct 14 Kesko Oyj :

* Sales in September totalled 966.3 million euros ($1.10 billion) and were up 32.5 pct

* Sales of car trade in September were 74.0 million euros, up 29.1 pct from previous year

* Sales of grocery trade in September were 456.0 million euros and increased by 17.5 pct

* Sales of building and technical trade in September were 437.2 million, up 54.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)