BRIEF-THQ Nordic Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 41.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 14 Kesko Oyj :
* Sales in September totalled 966.3 million euros ($1.10 billion) and were up 32.5 pct
* Sales of car trade in September were 74.0 million euros, up 29.1 pct from previous year
* Sales of grocery trade in September were 456.0 million euros and increased by 17.5 pct
* Sales of building and technical trade in September were 437.2 million, up 54.5 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 net profit 137,496 dinars versus 480,674 dinars year ago