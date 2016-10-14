PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Holidaycheck Group AG :
* Change to composition of management board at Holidaycheck Group AG - CFO Dirk Schmelzer to step down on March 31, 2017
* Details of his successor will be announced shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment