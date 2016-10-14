PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 First Sensor AG :
* Raises guidance for EBIT margin following strong third quarter
* In Q3 of 2016, sales are expected to amount to 38.8 million euros ($43.46 million), which corresponds to a 9.6 pct increase year-on-year (35.4 million euros)
* Sales of 114.7 million euros for first nine months of current fiscal year (previous year: 102.6 million euros)
* EBIT of 2.9 million euros in Q3 of 2016 (previous year: -0.7 million euros due to extraordinary effects)
* For year as a whole, management board had anticipated sales between 145 million and 150 million euros and an EBIT margin between 5 and 6 pct
* Based on latest estimate, sales are expected to fall within planned range at year-end, while EBIT margin is expected to be around one percentage point above planned margin and amount to 6 to 7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment