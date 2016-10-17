BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Signs a three years' rental agreement for 3.3 million euros ($3.70 million)per annum with FTI Group for 3 hotels in Makadi through its Egyptian subsidiaries. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO