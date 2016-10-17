BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* PWO sets another record in new orders
* Orders in first nine months of 2016 already exceed volume in full 2015 fiscal year
* Forecast for new business in 2016 raised significantly
* Medium-term 2020 revenue and margin targets confirmed
* New business volume for 2016 fiscal year is now expected to reach 700 million euros
At end of September 2016, achieved record new business volume once again with a total lifetime volume of 630 million euros ($705.66 million)
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO