Oct 17 Skanska Ab

* Skanska signs seven-year highways maintenance contract in Devon, England, worth GBP 245 mln, about SEK 2.9 billion

* The first two years of revenue, GBP 70 mln about SEK 820 million, will be included in order bookings for Skanska UK in the fourth quarter 2016