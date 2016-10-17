BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Skanska Ab
* Skanska invests sek 340 mln in office building in Uppsala, Sweden
* The construction contract has been awarded Skanska Sweden
* The investment will be booked by Skanska Commercial Property Development in the fourth quarter 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage: