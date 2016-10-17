Oct 17 GxP German Properties AG :

* Receives subscription commitments for planned capital increase

* Management has received subscription forms amounting to 11.5 million euros ($12.88 million)(11.5 million shares at 1.00 euro each) and commitments for further 5 million euros (5 million shares at 1.00 euro each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)