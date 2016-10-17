BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 GxP German Properties AG :
* Receives subscription commitments for planned capital increase
* Management has received subscription forms amounting to 11.5 million euros ($12.88 million)(11.5 million shares at 1.00 euro each) and commitments for further 5 million euros (5 million shares at 1.00 euro each)
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage: