BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* DIM group acquires PATRIZIA Property Management
* Transfer of employees, responsibilities and mandates contractually agreed for Jan. 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage: