Oct 17 Collector AB :

* Says rights issue fully subscribed

* 9.3 million shares, representing about 99.9 percent of offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights

* Will receive proceeds amounting to about 513 million Swedish crowns ($59.5 million) before transaction costs

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns)