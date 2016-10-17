BRIEF-Shang Properties says qtrly profit attributable 474.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
Oct 17 Collector AB :
* Says rights issue fully subscribed
* 9.3 million shares, representing about 99.9 percent of offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights
* Will receive proceeds amounting to about 513 million Swedish crowns ($59.5 million) before transaction costs
* Says it sold a Tokyo-based building at an undisclosed price, on May 15