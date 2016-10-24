BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
Oct 24 Property Connect Holdings Ltd
* Property connect raises A$2.0 million convertible note
* Proceeds from raising will fund ongoing development of property connect's liveoffer TM product, continued expansion in us market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS