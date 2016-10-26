Oct 26 Kesko Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 2.79 billion euros (Reuters poll: 2.84 billion euros)

* Q3 EBIT ex-items 98.2 million euros (Reuters poll: 92.3 million euros)

* Net sales for next 12 months are expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months

* Comparable operating profit for next 12-month period is expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months

