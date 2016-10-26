BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Kesko Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 2.79 billion euros (Reuters poll: 2.84 billion euros)
* Q3 EBIT ex-items 98.2 million euros (Reuters poll: 92.3 million euros)
* Net sales for next 12 months are expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months
* Comparable operating profit for next 12-month period is expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws