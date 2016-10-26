Oct 26 Industrivarden AB
* Comment on the appointment of a new CEO in Ericsson
* Says we are pleased that Ericson will now get a new ceo in
place who has an extensive and long experience of technology
companies in a global arena, with in-depth knowledge of telecom
industry as well as Ericsson
* Says we support decision made by Ericsson board of
directors to appoint Borje Ekholm as new CEO
* Says in order to further align CEO's interests with
shareholders, industrivärden and investor will enter into an
options agreement with börje ekholm
