Oct 28 Electrolux
* Electrolux president and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comments on
the results for the third quarter 2016
* Says we confirm our expectations of European market demand
growth of 2-4 pct in 2016, however, likely in lower end of range
* Says we now expect market demand for appliances in North
America to grow by 3-4 pct in 2016 (prior forecast 4-5 pct)
* Says market demand remained positive, although there are
signs of weakening in some markets in Western Europe, including
UK
* Says private label sales in North America weakened, to a
large extent driven by channel inventory reductions
* Says North American market demand for core appliances was
weak in first two months of quarter, followed by a strong
September
