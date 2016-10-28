BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures
Oct 28 Payce Consolidated
* conditional sale of interest in kirrawee retail
* entered into conditional documentation with Mirvac Group
* deal to divest of a 50% interest in retail precinct of mixeduse residential and retail/commercial project situated at kirrawee, sydney
* deal for an amount based on a capitalisation of leased net income achieved at completion
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS