Banks reinforce cyber defences after global attack
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.
Oct 28 Corestate Capital Holding SA :
* Corestate sells german student housing portfolio in Bayreuth, Frankfurt am Main, Mainz and Potsdam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma said to consider rival bid of about 70 euros a share for Stada - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2pPn4T1 (Bengaluru Newsroom)