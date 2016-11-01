BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Castellum AB :
* Castellum sells property in lund
* Sale price amounted to 107 million Swedish crowns ($12 million)
* Change of possession will take place on Nov. 1, 2016.
($1 = 9.0341 Swedish crowns)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.