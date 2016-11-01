BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Corestate Capital Holding SA :
* Corestate sells Austria's largest student housing asset in Vienna
* Sells Austria's largest student housing asset to a fund vehicle launched on fund platform of universal-investment on behalf of bayerische versorgungskammer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.