Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Nov 1 Sportech Plc :
* Announces that discussions with burlywood capital llp regarding proposed £97.25m sale of football pools have now terminated.
* "Burlywood was unable to conclude transaction set out within their proposal which we announced in september"- CEO
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities