* Carillion Joint Ventures awarded construction and support services contract by UK Ministry of Defence worth over 1.1 bln stg

* Aspire Defence Capital Works joint venture will design and construct 130 new buildings

* Says construction works have an estimated value of 680 mln stg, of which Carillion's share will be 50 per cent or some 340 mln stg

* Contracts to support army basing programme - a series of unit moves and re-roles within UK, and return ,resettlement troops from Germany

* Says work is expected to start immediately with completion scheduled for 2020