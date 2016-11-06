RPT-Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
Nov 7 Dti Group Ltd :
* Appointment of Peter tazewell as dti's new chief executive officer
* dti announces appointment of new ceo-dti.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
* Unit entered into a joint development agreement with Chinaasian Capital Holding Ltd, co incorporated in Republic of Seychelles