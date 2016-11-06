BRIEF-Nexgram Holdings says unit entered into a joint development agreement with Chinaasian Capital
* Unit entered into a joint development agreement with Chinaasian Capital Holding Ltd, co incorporated in Republic of Seychelles
Nov 7 Xped Ltd
* Seeks trading halt in securities pending an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising by company
* Xped ltd - trading halt-xpe.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into a joint development agreement with Chinaasian Capital Holding Ltd, co incorporated in Republic of Seychelles
DUBAI, May 19 U.S. President Donald Trump, departing from his predecessor's practice, is expected to sidestep human rights questions when he meets Gulf Arab leaders at the weekend and focus, to the dismay of beleaguered government critics, on business and security.