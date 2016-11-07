Nov 7 Telia

* Telia Company acquires Phonero in Norway

* Telia - acquires Norwegian Phonero at an enterprise value of NOK 2,300 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Says phonero reported net sales of NOK 1,104 million and an adjusted ebitda of NOK 217 million

* Telia - expects to generate annual cost synergies of approximately nok 400 million