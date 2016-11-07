UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Norwegian holding company Aker says:
* Q3 net asset value NOK 29.8 billion (NOK 24.7 billion in Q2 2016)
* Q3 pretax result NOK 158 million (loss NOK 1.16 billion in Q3 2015)
* Expects overall activity levels to remain subdued and pressure on prices to remain through 2016 and well into 2017 as E&P companies take a cautious approach to new investments
* Aker's portfolio companies in the oil and gas sector will therefore continue to reduce their cost base in line with activity levels
* Aker remains positive about the longer-term outlook for oil and gas and will therefore continue to seek counter-cyclical investment opportunities in the sector
* Will seek opportunities to consolidate the OSV sector together with Solstad Offshore
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.