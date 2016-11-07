Nov 7 Mologen AG :
* Outlook unchanged for full-year 2016
* Capital increase and convertible bond with gross proceeds
of presumably 16.1 million euros ($17.82 million)
* First anti-tumor data of TLR9 agonist Enandim in a murine
model
* Advancement of four clinical studies with lead product
lefitolimod (MGN1703)
* 9Mth EBIT at -14.3 million euros was below previous year's
value of -13.3 million euros as a result of rise on operating
expenses
* Capital increase presumably secures financing up to Q4 of
2017
* As of 30 September 2016, Mologen AG's cash and cash
equivalents totaled 10.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.6
million euros)
($1 = 0.9035 euros)
