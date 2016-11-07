UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Hammerson Plc :
* Has exchanged contracts for sale of Westmorland Retail Park, Cramlington in Northumberland to Arch Commercial Enterprise Ltd for 36 million stg
* Sale price for Westmorland represents a net initial yield of 5.8 pct, and is moderately below book value as at 30 June 2016
* Additional recent smaller transactions take total proceeds received to 43 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.