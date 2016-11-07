Nov 7 Frontline Ltd
* Termination of charter-in contract of Front Century
* Frontline has agreed a compensation payment to Ship
Finance of approximately $4 million for termination of current
charter
* Following this termination, number of vessels on charter
from Ship Finance will be reduced to 12 vessels, including 10
vlccs and two suezmax tankers
* We expect vessel to cease operating as a conventional
tanker and charter with Ship Finance will terminate in q1 of
2017
* "Fleet renewal is an important part of Frontline's
long-term strategy, due to the fact that older vessels are
becoming increasingly difficult to trade" said Robert Hvide
Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS."
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)