UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Dialog Semiconductor Plc :
* Announces strategic partnership and investment with Energous corporation to accelerate wireless charging adoption
* Has agreed to make a $10 million investment in Energous and become exclusive component supplier of WattUp integrated circuits (ICS)
* Energous is able to leverage dialog's broad sales and distribution channels to accelerate market adoption
* Partnership combines Energous' uncoupled wireless charging technology and Dialog's power saving technologies to drive market expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies